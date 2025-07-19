Germany beats France on penalties to reach Euro 2025 semifinals despite early red card

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Germany overcame France on penalties and reached the semifinals of the Women’s European Championship despite playing almost the entire match — and extra time — with 10 players.

A drama-filled match finished 1-1 on Saturday, then Germany won the shootout 6-5 thanks to the heroics of Ann-Katrin Berger, who saved two as well as dispatching her own spot kick.

Germany will face World Cup winner Spain in Zurich on Wednesday.

That seemed improbable after less than 13 minutes when Germany midfielder Kathrin Hendrich pulled the hair of France captain Griedge Mbock and issued a straight red card.

Grace Geyoro converted the resulting penalty but Sjoeke Nüsken headed her team level just 10 minutes later.

Despite being at a numerical disadvantage, Germany could have taken the lead with a penalty of its own in the second half but France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin saved Nüsken’s spot kick.

Nüsken scored Germany's last spot kick in the shootout.

It was an incredible way for Germany to mark its 50th appearance at a Euros, more than any other team.

For the second straight match, Germany was forced to play the majority of the contest with 10 players -- Carlotta Wamser was sent off shortly before halftime of the 4-1 thrashing by Sweden in their final group match.

This time it happened even earlier.

A France free kick was headed wide but the Video Assistant Referee spotted Hendrich yanking Mbock’s ponytail.

Geyoro stepped up and, despite the resounding jeers from the wall of Germany fans behind the goal, dispatched the penalty powerfully down the middle.

Germany knew that, with a player down, it had to take full advantage of its set-pieces.

Klara Bühl floated in a corner and Nüsken raced to the near post to meet it with a glancing header that looped into the far corner of the net.

Despite the player advantage, France was struggling to impose itself. Delphine Cascarino thought she restored France’s lead just before halftime but it was ruled out for offside.

France had a second goal ruled out after the break, following a lengthy VAR review. Both sets of players were waiting to kick off again when referee Tess Olofsson ruled out Geyoro’s strike for an offside in the buildup.

Germany was gifted a chance to take a remarkable lead when France defender Selma Bacha gave away a needless penalty when she tripped Jules Brand near the byline.

But France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin saved Nüsken’s spot kick in yet another failed penalty at Euro 2025.

The best save of the night — and maybe even of the tournament — came from her Germany counterpart in extra time. A backward header from Germany captain Janina Minge had Berger scrambling back to scoop it off the line with an astonishing one-handed stop to spare her teammate’s blushes.

Melvine Malard sent a long-range screamer crashing off the crossbar with almost the last touch of the 120 minutes.

It was then time for more Berger heroics.

Berger saved the first penalty she faced from Amel Majri, but Les Bleues were back level when Germany’s Sara Däbritz hit the bar with her penalty.

Berger took the next spot kick, Germany’s fifth, and left her counterpart with no chance. Shortly afterward the goalie saved again, this time to deny Alice Sombath and spark Germany’s celebrations.

