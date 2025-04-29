FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany has doubled the bonus on offer for its women's national soccer team if it wins the upcoming European Championship.

The increase to 120,000 euros ($137,000) per player for winning the tournament in July is twice the sum that was available when Germany reached the final of Euro 2022, said the national soccer federation, known as the DFB.

However, it remains less than a third of the 400,000-euro ($456,000) bonus that German agency dpa reported was promised to the men's team if it won Euro 2024. The men's team was knocked out in the quarterfinals.

“The development of women's soccer at all levels is of the highest priority at the DFB,” the federation's president Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement. “We need sustainable development of the structures and conditions. And we also need more performance-based incentives in women's soccer. The doubling of prize money compared to the last European Championship is therefore an important signal.”

The DFB said the players would earn 45,000 euros ($51,200) if the team is knocked out in the quarterfinals, 65,000 euros for reaching the semifinals and 90,000 euros if Germany is once again the tournament runner-up.

Germany starts its Euro 2025 campaign in the group stage against Poland on July 4 before playing Denmark on July 8 and Sweden four days later.

Switzerland is hosting the 16-team tournament.

