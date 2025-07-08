Germany eying Euro 2025 quarterfinals after coming from behind to beat Denmark

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Lea Schüller scored again as Germany beat Denmark 2-1 on Tuesday to be virtually certain of reaching the knockout stage of the Women’s European Championship.

Germany, the eight-time winner, needed to come from behind after Amalie Vangsgaard scored against the run of play for Denmark in the 26th.

VAR calls had gone against the favorites until referee Catarina Ferreira Campos awarded a penalty for Katrine Veje’s 53rd-minute foul on Linda Dallmann.

Sjoeke Nüsken stayed cool to equalize from the spot, and Jule Brandt set up Schüller to sweep in the winner in the 66th. Brandt had scored and set up Schüller for the other goal in Germany's opening 2-0 win over Poland.

Schüller had endured a difficult game until she scored.

“I don't know what's up with Lea," said Germany coach Christian Wück, who said he and his coaching staff were thinking of substituting the forward.

“It's like she knows she's about to come off so she scores a goal,” Wuck said. "But exactly what sets apart a goalscorer, that you don't notice her much. I heard she actually didn’t have any ball-contact in the penalty box and the first half, but then she’s there and scores that goal, which wasn’t easy either.”

There was a brief hold-up later while the referee received treatment for an apparent right leg injury, shortly after Denmark’s Emma Snerle had to go off after being hit in the face by a powerful shot.

The win moved Germany to six points from two games in Group C, enough to reach the quarterfinals if Poland doesn’t beat Sweden in the late game. Sweden was on three points after beating Denmark 1-0 in their opening game, while Poland was looking for its first points of the tournament.

Germany’s forwards attacked from the off but ultimately failed to trouble Denmark goalkeeper Maja Bay Østergaard as mistakes and a lack of precision undermined their efforts. Then the VAR calls added to their frustrations.

Klara Bühl thought she’d broken the deadlock but the goal was chalked off after a VAR review found Nüsken had blocked Østergaard’s view from an offside position.

Vangsgaard then scored with a low shot inside the right post after Germany’s defenders failed to deal with Janni Thomsen’s run.

Germany was awarded a penalty after Bühl’s cross struck Frederikke Thøgersen’s arm, but a VAR check found the Roma midfielder was just outside the penalty area. The free kick came to nothing.

The next VAR call went Germany’s way.

“We shouldn't let things like that distract us,” Schüller said of the frequent interruptions. “How does it help us? The decision was made and I think we’re strong enough as a team to get ourselves out of this.”

Wück made only one change to the team that started the win over Poland, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Carlotta Wamser at right back in place of injured captain Giulia Gwinn. Gwinn was ruled out for the rest of the tournament with a knee injury from the opening game.

Germany is looking for its first major title since winning its eighth European Championship in 2013. It went close at the last edition, losing to host England 2-1 after extra time in the 2022 final.

