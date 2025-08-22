SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Giovani Lo Celso scored an early goal as Real Betis beat Alaves 1-0 for its first victory in La Liga on Friday.

Betis, which was held to a draw at promoted Elche in its season opener, dictated the match after Lo Celso scored in the 16th minute.

The midfielder smashed in a rebound of a header from teammate Cucho Hernández that hit a defender and fell to the midfielder near the goal.

Betis is playing its home games at La Cartuja — a publicly owner stadium where Spain often plays in Seville — this season while the club is refurbishing its Benito Villamarín Stadium.

Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis will also play in the Europa League this season after finishing La Liga in sixth place last season.

Alaves had beaten promoted Levante in its opener.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer