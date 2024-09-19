SYDNEY (AP) — Graham Arnold has resigned as head coach of the Australian men's soccer team after six years in charge and following two recent poor performances by the Socceroos in 2026 World Cup qualifying.

Soccer Australia said Friday that Arnold advised them earlier this week of his decision to resign. It said the organization will begin a search for a new head coach.

Arnold had served as the head coach of the team since August 2018, marking his second term with the side after a brief interim role from 2006 to 2007.

His departure comes after the Socceroos picked up just one point from a possible six in their opening two games of the third round of World Cup qualifying. The team lost 1-0 to Bahrain on the Gold Coast in Australia and was held scoreless in a 0-0 draw away to Indonesia.

“I said after our game against Indonesia that I had some decisions to make, and after deep reflection, my gut has told me it’s time for change, both for myself and the program," Arnold said in a statement issued by Football Australia.

"I've made the decision to resign based upon what’s best for the nation, the players and Football Australia. I’ve given absolutely everything I can to the role, and I am immensely proud of what has been achieved during my tenure."

The 61-year-old Arnold oversaw Australia’s best-ever finish at a World Cup and two quarterfinal exits at the Asian Cup.

Two years ago, Australia did not qualify directly for the World Cup and had to rely on Andrew Redmayne’s penalty shootout against Peru to get to Qatar in 2022. Once there, Australia beat Denmark and Tunisia before narrowly losing to eventual winners Argentina in the last 16.

Following Australia’s performance in Qatar, Arnold was rewarded with a new four-year deal. Arnold said in June that he believed he had a squad capable of reaching the semifinals at the World Cup in North America in 2026.

But the former Sydney FC and Central Coast Mariners coach in the A-League opted instead to walk away from the final two years of that deal.

The Socceroos host China in Adelaide, Australia on Oct. 10 before facing undefeated Japan in Saitama on Oct. 15.

“Graham Arnold’s departure marks the end of an era for Australian football,” Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said in a statement. “His contributions to the sport . . . are there for all to see. Under Graham’s leadership, we achieved remarkable milestones that elevated Australian football on the global stage.”

