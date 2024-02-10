NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Bruno Guimaraes scored two goals including a 66th-minute winner as Newcastle beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 to climb to seventh in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Brazil midfielder intercepted a pass out from the back and curled home a finish from the edge of the area to settle an entertaining game at the City Ground.

Guimaraes put Newcastle in front by volleying in a deep cross from Kieran Trippier in the 10th minute but Anthony Elanga raced through the middle of the visitors' defense to latch onto a pass by Morgan Gibbs-White and equalize in the 26th.

Fabian Schar restored the lead in the 43rd, adding to his double at Aston Villa last week, only for Forest to draw level for a second time through Callum Hudson-Odoi's deflected strike.

Forest stayed two points and two places above the relegation zone but, like third-to-last Everton, was recently charged with breaching the league’s financial regulations and could yet be facing a points deduction.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer