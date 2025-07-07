HALIFAX - Megumi Nakamura scored in the 36th minute and the Halifax Tides' defenders did the rest as they bent but did not break in edging the visiting Calgary Wild 1-0 in Northern Super League action on Monday.

It was just the second win in nine women's matches for the Tides, who outshot the Wild 8-4 (2-1 on target) despite having possession for only 48 per cent of the match.

The Tides, who improved to two wins, six losses and a draw, are still last in the six-team circuit but they gained ground on the fifth-place Wild, who slipped to three wins, five losses and two draws.

The hosts received the lone yellow card of the match at Wanderers Grounds.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host the Vancouver Rise on Saturday.

Tides: Visit the Montreal Roses on Saturday.

