HALIFAX - The Halifax Tides have finally hit the win column in the Northern Super League.

A goal in the 75th minute by Gunnhildur Yrsa Jonsdottir snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the Tides to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Ottawa Rapid on Tuesday at Wanderers Grounds.

Olivia Scott gave the Rapid a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute, but Megumi Nakamura tied the match in the 58th minute.

The Tides outshot the Rapid 19-8 — and 7-2 with on target shots — and improved to one win, five losses and one draw in seven NSL outings. The Rapid slipped to three wins, two losses and two draws in seven games.

The Tides had 12 corners while the Rapid took five.

The visitors controlled the possession percentage 55-45.

UP NEXT

Rapid: Host the Montreal Roses on Saturday.

Tides: Visit AFC Toronto on Saturday, June 21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2025.