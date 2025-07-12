MONTREAL - Daphnee Blouin scored in the 88th minute of a scoreless match to lift the visiting Halifax Tides to a 1-0 win over the Montreal Roses in Northern Super League action on Saturday at Stade Boreale.

The Tides, who are last in the six-team Canadian pro women's soccer circuit, have shown signs of improvement in the past few weeks, but the road win over the second-place Roses has to be a highlight for the team's progress.

The Roses controlled possession for 59 per cent of the match and outshot the visitors 14-10, including 6-5 on-target shots.

The Roses had more corners (6-2) and more yellow cards (2-1).

In Saturday's late game, the fourth-place Vancouver Rise play the fifth-place Calgary Wild at McMahon Stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2025.