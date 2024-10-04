Sophie Schmidt is staying in the Lone Star State.

The Houston Dash announced a two-year extension through 2026 for the former Canada midfielder on Friday.

The deal for the 36-year-old native of Winnipeg has a mutual option for 2027.

“Sophie’s resume on the field speaks for itself and her leadership is an invaluable asset that will guide this team for years to come,” team president Jessica O’Neill said in a statement. “We are thrilled Sophie wants to remain in Houston and build on what she’s accomplished with the organization. She will play a key role in how we navigate this transition for the team and elevate the Dash to be consistently competitive.”

Schmidt is in her sixth season with the club since returning from Europe where she spent three seasons with FFC Frankfurt.

She has made 22 appearances across all competitions this season. Schmidt was a member of the Dash side that won the 2020 Challenge Cup.

Internationally, Schmidt was capped 226 times by Canada over her 19-year senior career that ended in 2023. Only Christine Sinclair (331) has been capped more in the program's history.

During her time with Canada, Schmidt won a pair of Olympic bronze medals at London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016, as well as a gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

The Dash currently sit at the bottom of the NWSL table on 17 points from 22 matches. They're next in action later on Friday when they host the Chicago Red Stars.