How to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup match schedule announcement on TSN

On Sunday, Feb. 4, the schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be announced in a televised event.

During the broadcast, the host city match allocations, the group stage locations for all three host nations, the opening match locations for the three host nations, as well as the location of the World Cup Final will all be announced.

When/Where is the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the first edition of the quadrennial tournament to feature three host nations with games to be played in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Previously only the 2002 World Cup was held in more than one country with Japan and South Korea serving as co-hosts. The 2030 World Cup will also see multiple host nations with Morocco, Portugal and Spain serving as main hosts and Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay acting as honourary hosts to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the inaugural World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first played in Canada with the United States have previously hosted in 1994 and Mexico having played host in 1970 and 1986.

When is the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final is set for Sunday, July 19, 2026

Who has qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup will mark the first tournament with an expanded field. In previous years, 32 teams qualified for the tournament, but the 2026 edition will see 48 teams participate. Currently only the host nations of Canada, the US and Mexico have qualified for the tournament.

The 45 other teams will come from qualification within FIFA's six global federations. The Asian Football Confederation is allotted eight teams. Nine teams will come from the Confederation of African Football. In addition to the host nations, North America's CONCACAF will send three more teams to the tournament. Six teams will come from South America's CONMEBOL, 16 will qualify through UEFA and the Oceania Football Confederation will receive one automatically qualified team for the first time ever.

That accounts for 46 slots with the final two to be determined through a series of playoffs.

In what cities will the 2026 FIFA World Cup be played?

A total of 16 cities will play host to 2026 FIFA World Cup matches with two in Canada, three in Mexico and 11 in the US.

In Canada, games will be played at Toronto's BMO Field, home of Toronto FC, and BC Place in Vancouver, the home field of Vancouver Whitecaps.

The world-famous Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Monterrey's Estadio BBVA and Estadio Akron in Guadalajara will host games in Mexico.

In the United States, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, Arlington, TX's AT&T Stadium, Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Houston's NRG Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, Lumen Field in Seattle, Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA will be the sites of games in the United States.

How to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup match schedule announcement

The 2026 FIFA World Cup match schedule announcement presentation can be seen LIVE Sunday at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on TSN5 the TSN App, and TSN.ca.