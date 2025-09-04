Liam Millar's return to Hull City is at hand.

TSN's Matt Scianitti reports the Canada midfielder passed his fitness test and will be back in training with the Championship side on Sept. 8.

Millar, 25, signed for the Tigers from Basel last summer. He tore his ACL in a 1-1 draw with Burnley on Oct. 26, ending his first season with the club after only 11 matches.

"I can't go out there, I can't put the ball in the back of the net, I can't do what I normally do, so I have to do something else that can help them," the Toronto native told Hull Live in the spring about being around the team, but not being able to play... It's just trying to be as positive and jokey or whatever I can be lifting up the mood as much as I possibly can because that's the only way that I can help at the minute."

In his press availability ahead of Canada's friendly with Romania on Friday, manager Jesse Marsch called Millar's return another wrinkle in the competition for places ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Sergej Jakirovic's Tigers sit 17th in the table on four points through four matches with their lone win coming against Oxford United on Aug. 17. They return to action from the international break on Sept. 13 away to seventh-place Swansea.