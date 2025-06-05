VANCOUVER - There have been a lot of firsts for Holly Ward this year — her first game as a professional soccer player, her first call up to Canada's senior women's team.

And on Tuesday, Ward became the first Northern Super League player to score for the national squad as the Canadian women downed Haiti 3-1 in a friendly.

Amid the whirlwind of monumental memories, the 21-year-old Vancouver Rise forward is trying to take life day by day.

“There have been so many big moments that have been happening for me," she said. "I set big goals for myself, but this is also my first year professionally and so I also want to develop a lot and get better. I think I’m doing that with the Rise, I’m doing that … wherever I am. I just want to become the best player I can be this year.”

The big moments have come thick and fast for Ward.

Her year started in Kentucky, where she joined National Women's Soccer League side Racing Louisville for pre-season training. While there, Ward realized there was something exciting brewing back in her hometown of Vancouver — the creation of the NSL, Canada's first professional women's soccer league.

Growing up, playing at home wasn't an option.

“My dreams were always to play in the NWSL or play in Europe. And those are still part of my dreams," she said. "But I didn’t really think (a Canadian league) was going to be an option for me.”

As more and more players signed on with NSL clubs, Ward found herself wanting to join, too.

“I was realizing that just wasn’t something I wanted to miss," she said. "All the player signings, the staff that was there, the facilities that they have, just being a part of this new history making league, I was realizing, ‘Oh, I need to be a part of this.’”

In an airport somewhere between Louisville and Vancouver, Ward signed her first professional contract, inking a deal with her hometown team, the Rise.

Just a few months later, she was on the field for the NSL's first ever game, with countless friends and family members in the stands at B.C. Place.

“I was really nervous," Ward said. "I was like ‘Oh my gosh, this is a lot of people, this means a lot to everyone, it means a lot to me. There’s a lot riding on it.'

"But I think I kind of took it in a good way. I was like, ‘This is such an amazing moment to be a part of and I’m just going to try and inspire people.’”

In the 21st minute, Ward sprinted in with the ball and was cut down by Calgary Wild defender Meikayla Moore inside the area. Referee Marie-Soleil Beaudoin quickly signalled for a penalty kick.

Canadian midfielder Quinn stepped up and sent a right-footed shot flying into the net for the first goal in NSL history. The Rise blanked the Wild 1-0.

Ward has continued to impress this season and earned her first call up to Canada's senior squad last month.

She was sitting on the Rise bus when she learned the news.

"I feel like my brain just didn’t understand it at first, because it’s still so crazy for me," she said of the moment. "Any opportunity that I get to even train with the national team is a huge opportunity. I can’t even believe it’s real.”

Being with the national team was "a blur," Ward said.

She saw action in friendlies against Haiti in both Winnipeg and Montreal, and scored in Canada's 3-1 win on Tuesday.

Asked to describe the goal after the game, Ward had yet another pinch-me moment when she realized who assisted on the strike.

“I was thinking ‘This is so crazy, that Jessie Fleming just assisted me to score a goal when I’ve watched her since I was so young,'" she said. "So that was a really cool moment.”

Being part of the NSL has been surreal for Ward, who now plays alongside — and against — players she grew up idolizing. And each one is pushing toward a common goal.

“Every single person is working hard to make the team better and make the league better," she said.

Ward and the Rise (3-2-2) will return from the international break Saturday when they visit the Roses (3-2-2) in Montreal, and when she gets back on the field, she'll be looking to mark yet another milestone — her first NSL goal.

She has two assists and six shots across seven games this season, but is still looking to find the back of the net. When she does, Ward imagines the feeling will be similar to what she experienced this week when she scored for Canada.

“Every person that scores is making history. It’s the first year for the league. So I’ll be excited," she said. "I also hope that whenever I score, it’s helpful to my team in some way.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2025.