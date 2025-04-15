'I never really thought it would be possible': First NSL game special for players

VANCOUVER - The memory of being a flag-bearer at the 2015 Women's World Cup still looms large for Christie Gray.

She was a 15-year-old soccer player and seeing her idols — including Canadian legend Christine Sinclair — up close at B.C. Place is forever etched into her mind.

Now Gray is about to create a whole new memory on the same field with the launch of the Northern Super League.

The midfielder and her Calgary Wild teammates will battle the Vancouver Rise on Wednesday in the first-ever game for the new women's professional soccer league.

"When I look back to 10 years ago, carrying out the flag at that game, I never really thought it would be possible," Gray said.

"But I’m so honoured and happy that the day is finally here. Because there are tons of youth that have massively bright futures ahead. And now there’s finally a platform for them to play.”

Some of the women who played for Canada back at the 2015 World Cup in Vancouver are instrumental in the new six-team league.

Two-time Olympian Diana Matheson founded the NSL and is now its chief growth officer. Sinclair is part owner of the Rise and said the team' first game will be a moment she'll never forget.

"I'm going to be sitting there with my family, with my two young nieces that are just overjoyed with what's possible," Sinclair said. "And it's not just the players, it's not just the roster spots. This creates a different future for a huge group of Canadians."

Rise head coach Anja Heiner-Moller has two teenage daughters and has heard buzz around the new league from the parents in her community. Out on the streets of Vancouver, her players often get stopped by people who are curious about the team and what's to come.

“We didn’t have those role models, but they will be out there now. We can build this from scratch. … We can decide which direction we want to go. And that’s also a great opportunity for us," Heiner-Moller said.

“This means a lot. And I don’t think we know how much it means until we actually get started.”

Over the past 10 weeks, each of the six NSL teams have been preparing for the campaign, training, playing pre-season bouts and counting down to history.

The anticipation has been a bit like the lead up to a wedding, Gray said.

“The moment is finally here. So now it’s time — I’ve been told — to enjoy the process of it, of the wedding, and all the bits and pieces that come together," she said.

"And I think it’s much bigger than a game. And we’ll be able to focus on the rest of the season when this game’s out of the way. But hopefully just enjoying the momentum behind it, celebrating with our friends and family and community. It’s pretty exciting to be here.”

Like many Canadian athletes, Gray moved overseas to pursue soccer after playing at Queen's University. She spent a season in Sweden, followed by two in Ireland before getting the call to join the NSL.

That's a familiar story to Rise defender Shannon Woeller, who spent five seasons in Sweden before becoming the first player to sign with Vancouver's new team.

Returning to her hometown and preparing to play at B.C. Place is stirring memories of playing for the Canadian national team at an Olympic qualifying tournament in 2012.

“That was one of my first bigger moments in football. And that was incredibly special for me to play in front of my family and friends," Woeller said. "Honestly, that’s the last time I played in front of a lot of my family and friends. So it definitely feels full circle and feels really cool to be back doing that again.”

Being part of a brand-new club is a unique experience, Woeller added.

“Usually you come into a team and the culture is set and the day-to-day norms are set," she said. "So this has been amazing because we get to build that together on our own. And that’s been really fun and really special.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2025.