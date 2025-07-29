Iñaki Williams takes pride in being Athletic's first Black captain when 'far-right is fashionable'

MADRID (AP) — Iñaki Williams is taking pride in becoming the first Black captain for Athletic Bilbao at a time when he said the “far-right is fashionable.”

The 31-year-old Williams, one of the first Black players to ever join the club, will take over as the squad's main caption this season.

Athletic historically has had few Black players because it only fields people from Spain’s northern Basque Country region or adjoining areas.

Williams and his younger brother, Nico, were born in the northern industrial city of Bilbao from Ghanaian parents who made the long journey to Europe looking for a better life.

“This means a lot," Williams said in a news conference. "It's seems like destiny that my mom and dad gave birth to me in Bilbao 31 years ago,” Williams said. “We are lucky to represent many people who come from abroad to make a living. And to be a reference in Basque Country and in Spain, is important for us.

“We come from humble families, and being able to express this is good for everyone,” he said. “It seems like the far-right is fashionable, and those of us who have a voice have to keep working and keep proving people wrong and keep overcoming barriers.”

Both Williams brothers, who have been subjected to racist insults in Spain, have been playing for Athletic since their youth. Iñaki Williams chose to play for Ghana's national team at the last World Cup, while his 23-year-old brother Nico has been a regular in Spain's squad.

Nico Williams has become one of the rising stars in Spanish soccer and reportedly was in negotiations to join Barcelona this season, though he ended up extending his contract to stay with Athletic.

The Basque Country club will be playing in the Champions League for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

“For many players, it will be their first time in the Champions League, and it’s very exciting,” Iñaki Williams said. “In Bilbao there’s a great desire to hear that (Champions League) anthem again.”

Athletic finished fourth in last season's Spanish league, behind Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and champions Barcelona.

“We’re committed to being ambitious,” Iñaki Williams said. “With the new signings and the young players coming in, we’re making great strides. This is one of the strongest Athletic sides I can remember since I joined.”

