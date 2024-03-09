WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton's bid for European qualification was boosted by a 2-1 victory over Fulham in the Premier League but it came at the expense of more injury woes on Saturday.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde limped off with around 10 minutes gone while fellow forward Pedro Neto, who had been passed fit after hamstring problems last weekend, pulled up just before halftime clutching the back of his left thigh.

The hosts made Fulham pay for missed opportunities, with Rayan Ait-Nouri scoring in the 52nd minute for his first goal since December 2022, followed by an own-goal by Tom Cairney.

Alex Iwobi grabbed a stoppage-time consolation for Fulham.

The result lifted Wolves up to eighth in the standings in the week when it was revealed the club will open contract talks with manager Gary O'Neil this summer.

Wolves’ strong form had been halted by a 3-0 loss to Newcastle last weekend while Fulham — looking to win at Molineux for the first time since 1985 — had been chasing a third Premier League victory in a row.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer