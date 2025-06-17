Inter Milan held to draw by Monterrey in Club World Cup opener

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Inter Milan was held to a 1-1 draw by Monterrey in the Club World Cup opener Tuesday night in the Italian power's first match since losing the Champions League final.

Veteran Spanish star Sergio Ramos scored on a stunning first-half header for Monterrey, delighting the decidedly pro-Mexico crowd in Southern California for Monterrey coach Domènec Torrent's own debut.

Lautaro Martínez evened it late in the first half for Inter, but the Champions League finalists couldn't generate a second goal despite having nearly 62% possession while Monterrey got only one shot on target.

Inter manager Cristian Chivu made his debut as the Nerazzurri returned to competition at the Rose Bowl just 17 days after taking that 5-0 thrashing from Paris Saint-Germain in Munich.

After the 39-year-old Ramos put Los Rayados ahead, Martínez answered in the 42nd minute with a tap-in of Carlos Augusto's pass after a world-class sequence of ball movement from a setpiece.

Martínez thought he scored again in the 68th minute, but was offside. Both teams narrowly missed goals in the final minutes, and Martínez picked up a yellow card in second-half injury time.

Chivu started only seven of Simone Inzaghi’s choices for the Champions League final. Ailing striker Marcus Thuram came on early in the second half to replace 22-year-old Sebastiano Esposito, who started his first game back from seven loan stints since his previous appearance for Inter in 2020.

Key moment

Inter carried play early, but Ramos capitalized on Monterrey’s first corner kick by outjumping two defenders and converting an acrobatic header. The Real Madrid stalwart and World Cup winner joined Monterrey four months ago.

Takeaways

Inter still hasn't shaken off the disappointment in Munich, but both teams now have a good chance to advance from a group also including River Plate and Urawa Red Diamonds.

Ramos can still summon greatness in the twilight of his career. The matchless center back will also throw out the first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Wednesday.

