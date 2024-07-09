The Canadian men's national soccer team have announced their starting lineup for their semifinal clash against Argentina at the Copa America.

Coverage from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey begins at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN 1/3/4 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch made just one change to his starting lineup from Friday's quarterfinal win over Venezuela, replacing Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio for 22-year-old Ismaël Koné, who plays for Marseille in Ligue 1.

Kone scored the game-winning penalty kick against Venezuela to send Canada to the semifinal in their first ever Copa America.

Here is the full starting lineup:

Maxime Crépeau

Alistair Johnston

Moïse Bombito

Derek Cornelius

Alphonso Davies (C)

Ismaël Koné

Stephen Eustáquio

Richie Laryea

Jacob Shaffelburg

Jonathan David

Cyle Larin