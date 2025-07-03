Italy beats Belgium in Group B opener at Women's Euro in what could prove to be pivotal win

SION, Switzerland (AP) — Italy secured what could prove to be a pivotal opening victory in the Women’s European Championship by beating Belgium 1-0 on Thursday.

Arianna Caruso scored on the stroke of halftime to give Italy an advantage in a tough Group B, which World Cup winner Spain is expected to top. The first two in the group will progress to the quarterfinals — and Belgium, Italy and Portugal will likely face a close battle for second.

Two-time runner-up at the Euros, Italy hasn't reached the knockout stage since 2013.

The victory was also revenge for Italy, which lost to Belgium in the group stage at Euro 2022 and came into the match on a streak of three straight defeats to the Red Flames.

That was observed impeccably at a packed Stade de Tourbillon in Sion.

The first half was finely poised, with a lot of good moves from both sides but a lack of final product as neither goalkeeper was really troubled.

The most threat came from Belgium captain and all-time top goalscorer Tessa Wullaert and the Inter Milan forward had the best chance five minutes from the break. Her initial shot was blocked and she then sent her second attempt just wide of the left post.

Italy broke the deadlock just four minutes later. Lucia Di Guglielmo picked out Caruso, who had been left completely unmarked on the edge of the area by the Belgian defense, and the Bayern Munich midfielder advanced into the left side of the box before cutting in and curling into the near top corner.

Cristiana Girelli almost doubled Italy’s lead in stunning fashion in the 64th minute with a back-heeled attempt from close range that drew an impressively quick reflex save from Belgium goalkeeper Lisa Lichtfus to turn it away with her foot.

The ball then came out to Caruso but she fired narrowly wide.

Lichtfus pulled off another crucial stop in the dying minutes to deny substitute Michela Cambiaghi as Italy had a number of chances to seal the result.

Spain was playing Portugal later in Bern.

