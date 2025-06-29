Canadian midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg was sent off for a second yellow card in the late stages of the first half in Canada's 1-1 (6-5) loss on penalties to Guatemala in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals on Sunday.

Shaffelburg, 25, was first put into the book in the 40th minute for a reckless challenge, before colliding with Guatemalan midfielder Steven Robles on another bad tackle just before the halftime whistle blew.

This is the first time that the Kentville, N.S., native has been sent off in his career.

Before he was sent off, Shaffelburg drew a penalty in the box for Canada that led to Jonathan David’s opening marker.

Guatemala would capitalize on 10-man Canada in the 69th minute as substitute Rubio Rubin would net the equalizer with a header past Dayne St. Clair.

Les Rouges would be eliminated with a loss to the Guatemalans on penalties after Jose Morales converted from the penalty spot following a miss from Luc De Fougerolles.