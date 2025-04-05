VANCOUVER - Jade Rose scored her first goal for Canada's women's soccer team, helping the country to a 3-0 victory over Argentina in a friendly matchup on Friday.

The 22-year-old defender from Markham, Ont., touched a ball over the line off of a free kick in the 24th minute to open the scoring.

Nichelle Prince also scored for the seventh-ranked Canadians, converting a rebound in the 39th minute for her 17th goal for the senior national team.

Hometown talent Julia Grosso sealed the score in the 87th minute and Kailen Sheridan recorded a clean sheet as Canada improved to 7-0-0 against No. 33 Argentina.

The victory punctuated Casey Stoney's first game on home soil since being appointed head coach of the Canadian squad in mid-January. The team is now 3-0-1 during her tenure.

The two countries will meet again for another friendly in Langford, B.C., on Tuesday.

Canada dominated the match from the beginning, testing Argentine 'keeper Solana Pereyra early and often.

Thirteen minutes in, Canada won a free kick when captain Jessie Fleming was cut down as she charged up the field. Fleming sent the ball sailing into the six-yard box where Pereyra jumped up to collect it.

Another set piece got Canada on the board in the 24th minute.

Adriana Leon floated a free kick into the penalty area and Vanessa Gilles nodded a header toward the Argentine goal. Pereyra got a touch on the shot, but couldn't control it and Rose rushed in to push the ball in over the line.

Canada had another prime opportunity in the 33rd minute when Marie-Yasmine Alidou blasted a header on net, but Pereyra stretched out and tapped the shot away just in time.

The home side bested the Argentine 'keeper again in the 39th minute.

Leon deked and twisted around several defenders, then slipped a cross to Prince at the back post. The veteran forward unleashed a shot and Pereyra got in front of it, but Prince stayed with it and booted the rebound in to give Canada a 2-0 lead.

The Canadians appeared to add to their tally in the 49th minute when Leon blasted in a shot from the top of the penalty area, but the offside flag darted up, nullifying the goal.

Grosso, who came on for Alidou in the 59th minute, made it 3-0 for Canada in the 87th minute after Janine Sonis' shot pinged off the post. Grosso collected the ball and sent a long-range blast sailing in for her fifth goal for the national team.

NOTES: Canadian midfielder Quinn was honoured before kickoff for making their 100th appearance for the national squad last year. … An announced crowd of 12,219 took in the game at B.C. Place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.