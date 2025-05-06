BURNABY - Defender Jasmyne Spencer scored in the 53rd minute on Monday night to lift the Vancouver Rise F-C to a 1-0 Northern Super League victory over the visiting Halifax Tides F-C at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby, B-C.

With the win, Vancouver's women's soccer squad improves to 2-and-1, while winless Halifax slips to 0-and-2.

The Rise controlled possession 58 per cent of the match and outshot the visitors 9-6, including 2-1 on target. Morgan McAslan registered the shutout.

The Rise had 11 corners compared to the Tides' two. Halifax received three of four yellow cards.

UP NEXT

Halifax: Visits the Montreal Roses on Saturday.

Vancouver: Visits AFC Toronto on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2025.