Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez's time with the LA Galaxy has come to an end.

The former Mexico international confirmed his departure in an Instagram post on Friday.

"Life becomes exciting when you allow yourself to change and evolve to new challenges," the 35-year-old striker wrote. "Thanks to all the people who were involved in my path these 4 years. Thanks for everything, LA Galaxy."

A native of Guadalajara, Hernandez joined the Galaxy in 2020 from Sevilla. He would go on to make 74 league appearances for the team, scoring 38 goals. His 2023 season ended in June with an ACL tear.

Prior to coming to MLS, Chicharito spent 11 seasons in Europe with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Sevilla, winning two Premier League titles at Old Trafford and the 2020 Europa League title with Sevilla.

Internationally, Hernandez was capped 109 times by El Tri before his international retirement in 2019 and is Mexico's all-time leading scorer with 52 goals.