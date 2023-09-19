The Canadian Women's National Soccer Team will be without defender Jayde Riviere and forward Deanne Rose for its upcoming two-game Concacaf Olympic qualifier against Jamaica.

#canw17 and #canw20 star Annabelle Chukwu

The team announced Tuesday that Annabelle Chukwu, a 16-year-old forward who has played with Canada's U20 and U17 teams, will be on the roster for both games.

Chukwu has nine goals in nine appearances for the U20 squad, including netting four goals at the 2023 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship earlier this year to help Canada claim the bronze medal.

Canada will play Jamaica in Kingston, Jamaica, in the series opener on Friday before returning home to BMO Field for the second leg on Sept. 26. The winner of the series will earn a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Canadian women's national team are the defending Olympic gold medalists after a memorable win at the Tokyo Games in 2021. Canada also won bronze in 2016 and 2012 and have qualified for the past four tournaments. Jamaica has never qualified for the Olympics.

Canada is ranked 10th in the world following a disappointing group-stage performance at the FIFA Women's World Cup this summer. Jamaica is ranked 37th.

The 2024 Summer Olympics take place in Paris, France from July 26-Aug. 11, 2024.