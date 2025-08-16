A new goalkeeper could be set to join-up with Canada’s men’s national team for its upcoming September camp in Europe.

Multiple sources confirm Atlanta United backup goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert is in discussions to be a part of Canada’s camp, which will take place in Bucharest, Romania and Swansea, Wales in early September.

Although it’s not yet confirmed that Hibbert will travel to Bucharest in September, he has been on Canada’s radar for the last year, even after the 21-year-old made a substitute appearance in a Jamaican friendly against Trinidad and Tobago in March 2024.

Hibbert’s potential inclusion would be a new Canadian audition for another Jesse Marsch recruit; but Hibbert wouldn’t be expected to play in either Canada’s September friendlies against Romania on September 5 or Wales on September 9.

But bringing a new goalkeeper into Canada’s camp to evaluate would add a wrinkle to the ongoing competition between Maxime Crépeau and Dayne St. Clair to be Canada’s No.1 starter.

Over the last year, Brighton & Hove Albion backup Tom McGill has been Canada’s third goalkeeper, but there is no indication McGill will be given playing time to elevate his place in Canada’s roster.

Hibbert, born Teaneck, N.J.,, holds American, Canadian, and Jamaican passports. His mother, Sarah, was born in Mississauga. He attended the University of Connecticut and Atlanta selected him 19th overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.

So far this summer, the 6-foot-2 goalkeeper has made a couple of starts for Atlanta, including a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC in July, and then in a 4-1 win over Liga MX’s Atlas in Atlanta’s final group game of the Leagues Cup.

There is a hope that Hibbert could be Atlanta’s heir apparent to long time starter, and former US international, Brad Guzan.

The chances of Hibbert coming to Canada’s camp have apparently risen with the prospect that Jamaica head coach Steve McClaren might use Hibbert at some point during the country’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Under FIFA’s current rules, a player can play three international friendlies or tournament qualifiers before the age of 21 for one nation and still be eligible to switch national allegiances. An appearance in a major international tournament means a player cannot switch. Any international move has to be approved by FIFA.

Since Marsch became Canada’s head coach in May 2024, Canada has recruited several dual national players that have become regular fixtures in the men’s program, including strikers Promise David (Nigeria) and Daniel Jebbison (England), defender Luc de Fougerolles (England), and midfielder Niko Sigur (Croatia).