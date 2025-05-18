CALGARY - Jenaya Robertson's goal in the 85th minute lifted the Calgary Wild to a 1-0 upset win over the previously unbeaten Montreal Roses on Sunday in Northern Super League play at McMahon Stadium.

Robertson took a right-footed shot from the centre of the box that found net for the only goal of the afternoon.

Both teams controlled the ball 50 per cent of the time, and each had 10 shots, albeit the Wild had the only two on target.

The Wild had five corners compared to the Roses' one, and the visitors had double the amount of yellow cards (4-2).

The Wild improved to two wins, two losses and a draw, while the Roses slipped to three wins, one loss and one draw in the six-team Canadian women's pro soccer circuit.

UP NEXT

Roses: Host AFC Toronto on Thursday.

Wild: Visit the Vancouver Rise on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2025.