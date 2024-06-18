Canadian men’s national soccer team manager Jesse Marsch has selected forward Jonathan David as the team’s designated penalty taker at Copa America.

David has converted 21 total penalties over the past four years for club and country.

Alphonso Davies took Canada's lone penalty at the 2022 World Cup, being stopped by Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois in the 11th minute of Canada’s opening game of the tournament - a 1-0 loss to Belgium. It was just the second penalty Davies had ever taken in his career.

Since arriving at Lille in 2020-2021, David has scored 15 goals on 21 attempts from the penalty spot, a 71 per cent success rate for the French club. The 24-year-old scored a total of 26 goals for Lille this season over 47 appearances.

