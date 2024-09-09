Despite Mexico failing to impress at this summer's Copa America and firing coach Jaime Lozanoafter failing to get out of the group stage, Canada coach Jesse Marsch is expecting a tough test Tuesday when the two CONCACAF rivals meet in Arlington, Texas.

The 40th-ranked Canadian men are coming off a 2-1 win over the 16th-ranked U.S. on Saturday in Kansas City, Canada's first victory over the Americans on U.S. soil since 1957.

Canada now faces the 17th-ranked Mexicans, another 2026 World Cup co-host, at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Like the U.S., currently under interim coach Mikey Varas while U.S. Soccer reportedly concludes negotiations with former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, the Mexicans are in transition.

"It's been some tough times for the (Mexican) national team. And part of it is that there a lot of expectations to live up to in the country," Marsch told a virtual availability Monday. "But make no mistake. We are expecting a very good team, an organized team, a team with more energy and more commitment, especially with a new manager, to show that these players want to be involved in the long-term project."

Mexico is back under the tutelage of veteran coach Javier Aguirre, who kicked off his third stint with the national team with a 3-0 victory over 94th-ranked New Zealand at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday.

"We are expecting a very, very difficult match (Tuesday) and we are preparing for a team that's smart, a team that's mobile, a team that's talented, gifted, committed," Marsch said. "We're really ready for the best version of a Mexican national team in the most recent history."

The 65-year-old Aguirre previously coached the Japan and Egypt national teams. His club resume includes stops in Mexico, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.

Canada and Mexico last met in November 2021 in World Cup qualifying play in the chilly confines of Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium dubbed “Iceteca,” in a play on Mexico City's storied Estadio Azteca.

A 2-1 win secured Canada's position atop the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.

"I think we're going to remember that game forever," said vice-captain Stephen Eustaquio, referencing teammate Sam Adekugbe jumping into a snowbank on the side of the field in celebrating one of Cyle Larin's two goals.

"Amazing moments. And we hope we can repeat that (Tuesday)," he added.

The weekend U.S. win was Canada's first game since its fourth-place finish at Copa America.

While Canada is unbeaten in its last two outings (1-0-1) against Mexico, its career record against the longtime CONCACAF powerhouse is 5-20-9. The Canadian men are 1-7-3 against Mexico since a 2-1 quarterfinal win in February 2000 en route to their famous Gold Cup triumph.

The Canadian goals against the U.S. came off their aggressive press on the weekend. Marsch promised more of the same Tuesday, while noting that the Mexicans are adept at operating in close quarters.

"We know they have quality on the ball," said Marsch. "We know they have a lot of players that are mobile and creative. And it'll be important for us again to have a disciplined match, one where defensively we press well and make it difficult for their talented, mobile players to find space."

Finding water was another matter Monday. Both teams are staying at the same hotel and had to deal with a water shutdown in their lodgings.

The Canadians lost Alistair Johnston to a hamstring injury in the U.S. game. The Celtic fullback has been replaced by Adekugbe, whose initial arrival in camp was delayed by an injury of his own.

The Canadian men play next at Toronto's BMO Field where they will host No. 35 Panama in an Oct. 15 friendly. Marsch said Canada Soccer is working on another fixture that could be something different than a routine international.

Mexico has already announced such plans, with an Oct. 12 match with Spanish club side Valencia.

"We're doing something similar but we're not ready to announce what we're going to do yet," said Marsch.

Canada is 2-3-4 — albeit against elite opposition, including a pair of 2-0 losses to top-ranked Argentina — since Marsch took the reins in May, with one of those ties turning into a shootout loss to No. 11 Uruguay in the Copa third-place game and another into a shootout win over No. 37 Venezuela in the Copa quarterfinal.

Marsch said Canada Soccer is also looking at holding camps for non-European players, drawing in CPL and young MLS talent.

