Jesse Marsch is under Concacaf’s microscope yet again.

Three months after handing the head coach of Canada's men's national team a two-match suspension – after Marsch was sent off during the third-place game of the Concacaf Nations League Finals – the federation released a statement on Wednesday alleging the Canadian Soccer Association and Marsch "disregarded regulations applicable to suspended match officials and used offensive language toward Concacaf match officials."

TSN has since reached out to multiple sources, on the condition of anonymity and background, who say Marsch arrived at BC Place in Vancouver prior to Canada's opening Gold Cup match against Honduras on Tuesday and was escorted to a box by a Concacaf official.

Sometime later, the same Concacaf official entered the box and told Marsch he had to move. At that point, according to sources, Marsch became frustrated with the situation. TSN wasn't able to verify exactly what Marsch said.

On Thursday, Canada Soccer released a short statement: "We received a notice from Concacaf and are currently gathering the relevant information, for our submission, as part of the process to resolve this matter."

When TSN reached out to Canada Soccer for further clarification and comment, Canada Soccer referred TSN to its original statement.

When TSN reached out to Concacaf for a response, a representative for the governing body for soccer in North America, Central, and the Caribbean said " Concacaf does not comment on open disciplinary hearings."

Marsch's current two-game suspension ends following Canada's second group-stage game against Curaçao on Saturday.

However, when Concacaf announced Marsch's current ban back in April, it added a stipulation in the final paragraph of its release: "The Disciplinary Committee has also warned the Canadian Soccer Association and Mr. Marsch that more severe sanctions could be taken should incidents occur during future matches."

A further suspension for Marsch at this Gold Cup could potentially mean he’s off Canada's sidelines for an extended period, and possibly the entirety Canada's run in the tournament.

Concacaf has not released a timeline for its final decision.

Following its opening 6-0 win over Honduras in Vancouver, Canada continues Group B action in Houston against Curaçao on Saturday and then wraps up against El Salvador on June 24.

Both games will take place at Houston Dynamo's Shell Energy Stadium.