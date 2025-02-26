Jesse Marsch, the head coach of Canada's men's national soccer team, had some strong words for U.S. President Donald Trump while speaking at the CONCACAF Nations League Finals media day on Wednesday.

"As an American, I'd like to address the 51st state discourse which I find unsettling and frankly insulting," Marsch said.

"Canada is a strong, independent nation that is deep-rooted in decency, really; and it's a place that values high ethics and respect," said Marsch.

Marsch is referring to the ongoing rhetoric by Trump, who has repeatedly referred to Canada as the 51st state and to Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "Governor Trudeau."

The political drama added an extra flare to the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament that took place in Canada and the United States earlier in February, and also led to the U.S. anthem being booed at sporting events across Canada over the last few weeks.

"Unlike the disrespectful and often hate-fuelled rhetoric in the U.S., Canada values fairness and unity. It's a place - that I've learned as the national team coach - where people believe that their differences make them stronger," said Marsch.

Canada is slated to face Mexico in the semi-final round of the CONCACAF Nations League tournament on Mar. 20, while the United States takes on Panama on the other side of the table.

The two nations could potentially meet in the final, which would take place on Mar. 23.

"For me, right now, I couldn't be prouder to be the Canadian national team head coach and I found a place that embodies the ideals and morals of not just what football is but what life is - that's integrity, respect, and the belief that good people can do great things together," Marsch said.

"If I have one message to Trump it's: lay off the ridiculous rhetoric of Canada being the 51st state. As an American I'm ashamed of the arrogance and disregard we've shown one of our historic oldest, strongest and most loyal allies."

"One thing is for sure: when I look forward to a month from now, this will fuel our team, the mentality we have, the will we have to play for our country, the desire we have to go after this tournament in every way and show on and off the pitch exactly what Canadian character is ... I guarantee our team will be ready," Marsch said.