TORONTO - Jessica De Filippo's stoppage-time equalizer helped Vancouver Rise FC salvage a 1-1 draw against AFC Toronto on Sunday in the Northern Super League.

De Filippo tied the game nearly five minutes after the 90-minute mark with a header off a corner kick for Vancouver (2-1-1). It was Vancouver's only shot on target at York Lions Stadium.

Aoi Kizaki gave Toronto (1-2-1) the 1-0 lead with a beautiful strike from outside the box in the 85th minute.

Vancouver held 55 per cent of possession, but Toronto dominated the shot attempts 17-11, including 6-1 on-target.

Next up, Vancouver visits Ottawa Rapid FC on Thursday and Toronto travels to face Halifax Tides FC on Saturday.

Calgary Wild FC hosts Ottawa Rapid FC later Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2025.