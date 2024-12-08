WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg moved into fifth spot in the Bundesliga on Sunday when a late double from Jonas Wind powered his team to a memorable 4-3 win over Mainz at the Volkswagen Arena.

The Denmark forward replaced Patrick Wimmer at halftime and scored in the 84th and fourth minute of stoppage time to extend Wolfsburg’s unbeaten run to eight games.

The result was all the more impressive given that Mainz was the better side in the first half and took the lead three times.

Paul Nebel put the visitors ahead after 11 minutes only for Mohamed Amoura to equalize eight minutes later.

Jonathan Burkardt bundled home from close range to give Mainz the lead again six minutes before the interval but Andreas Hanche-Olsen deflected Tiago Tomas' shot into his own net to bring the scores level 12 minutes into the second half.

Nebel’s second goal midway through the second half made it 3-2 for Mainz but the day belonged to Wind who showed impressive instincts in front of goal.

His first was a scorcher from 18 yards out and his second a header from a deep cross.

Hoffenheim snaps losing streak

Hoffenheim snapped a three-game losing streak when Tom Bischof rescued a point at home to Freiburg in a 1-1 draw.

Christian Ilzer’s team came into the game after consecutive losses in the Europa League, the Bundesliga and the German Cup, and went behind midway through the second half when Matthias Ginter stabbed home a cross from Vincenzo Grifo.

But the 19-year-old Bischof secured a share of the points when he fired a low shot into the net with 17 minutes remaining. It was his second goal in three games.

The result leaves Freiburg in seventh place, equal on 21 points with the two teams above it, Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund.

Hoffenheim is 14th.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer