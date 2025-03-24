Jonathan David's club future remains up in the air as the Canadian star continues to play out his fifth season with Lille in France's Ligue 1.

David was asked about his club future in an interview with CBS Sports following Canada's 2-1 win over the United States on Sunday, in which he scored the winning goal.

“I’m not sure if I’m staying or going, but if I do end up going, I have to push myself [to play] at the very highest level," David said. "After that, obviously when you play at a big club, your position is never guaranteed and you need to fight. I'm never guaranteed anywhere I go to start or play every game. I have to perform and I'm willing to fight.

"I know it's an important year, it's a big decision, so I'll make a wise decision."

The 25-year-old striker has 23 goals in 38 games across all competitions with Lille this season and is the club's second all-time leading goal scorer with 107 in 224 career appearances. He sits five goals back of André Strappe for the club record for career goals.

Lille is currently sixth in Ligue 1 and has been eliminated in both the UEFA Champions League and the French Cup. Eight games remain in the club's season.

David has 31 goals in 60 career caps with Canada's men's national team, which already secured a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a co-host.

"It's very exciting," David said of the prospect of playing on home soil next year. "We had a little taste in Qatar (at the 2022 FIFA World Cup), especially in that Belgium game where we felt like we had more fans in the stadium, which really helped us in the game to feel more confident and to push after the game.

"Every time we play at home, especially in Toronto, I think the crowd is always there behind us and to be able to play on the biggest stage of all with your friends and family in the stadium, I think is going to be special."

Canada will play their first game of the 2026 World Cup in Toronto on June 12, 2026 before playing their final two group games in Vancouver.