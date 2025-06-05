With Canada men's captain Alphonso Davies still recovering from a knee injury, Jonathan David will captain Canada at this summer's Gold Cup, sources told TSN on Thursday.

The 25 year-old Brooklyn-born Ottawa native is set for a big European move this summer, and that might mean David will lead Canada for the start of the CONCACAF tournament, but Canada's men's national team isn't sure if it will have David for the country's full run in the competition.

Napoli and Juventus are reportedly interested in securing David's signature, but TSN has also reported Canada'a men's all-time leading goal-scorer is still weighing his options.

Head coach Jesse Marsch could have also selected a captain from veterans like current vice-captain Stephen Eustáquio of Porto, Celtic defender Alistair Johnston, veteran forward Cyle Larin of Mallorca, or Toronto FC captain Jonathan Osorio, all of whom were also named to Canada's Gold Cup squad on Thursday. Nevertheless, David's elevated leadership position for Canada's last major tournament before the 2026 World Cup is not entirely unexpected.

Marsch has long praised David for his tactical intelligence and his full commitment to Canada's system. In his final season as Lille's first-choice striker, David scored 25 goals in a predominantly poacher's role. But with Canada, David is asked to be much more involved in the team's pressing and build-up play.

“I’ve advertised him often as the most intelligent footballer I’ve ever coached," Marsch said of David last November. "His ability to put things to practice, his ability to read in the game, [do] what’s necessary. He’s really clever.”

And for months now, those close to David have told TSN the striker "wants to win the Gold Cup."

Canada's men will begin their pursuit of their first Gold Cup, and first tournament silverware, in 25 years on June 16 when they open their competition in Group B against Honduras inside Vancouver's BC Place. Canada will then travel to Houston to face Curaçao and El Salvador.

Before then, Canada will host Ukraine and Ivory Coast in the inaugural Canadian Shield tournament at BMO Field in Toronto on June 7 and 10.