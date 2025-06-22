Canadian senior men's team midfielder Jonathan Osorio will miss the reminder of the CONCACAF Gold Cup due to a lower-body injury.

Osorio left CanMNT camp on Sunday and will return to Toronto FC for further evaluation, the federation said in a post on X.

Osorio did not play Saturday night as Canada conceded a late equalizer to draw with Curacao 1-1.

The 33-year-old Osorio has played in 85 games during his international career, including 57 starts, with nine goals and eight assists. He also has two goals and one assist in 12 games for TFC this season.

With four points in two games during the tournament, Canada will close out group play Tuesday evening against El Salvador in Houston.