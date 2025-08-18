BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Palmeiras striker Jose Manuel Lopez received his first Argentina callup on Monday for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador.

Led by 38-year-old captain Lionel Messi, the team also includes young talents like Real Madrid’s recent signing Franco Mastantuono and Manchester City’s Claudio Echeverri.

“Flaco” Lopez caught the eye of coach Lionel Scaloni for his goal-scoring output at Palmeiras, where he joined in 2022 from Lanús. Tall at 1.9 meters, the center forward has 15 goals in 42 matches this year.

World champion Argentina has already secured a spot for the 2026 World Cup and leads South American qualifying.

Argentina will host Venezuela on Sept. 4 at Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires and visit Ecuador on Sept. 9 in Guayaquil for the final doubleheader of the competition.

The Argentines will be without Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández, who received a two-match suspension for his sending off against Colombia in June. Instead, Alan Varela, a star of Porto in Portugal, was chosen.

