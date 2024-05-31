"The Special One" is going to Turkey.

Fabrizio Romano reports Jose Mourinho has a verbal agreement to become manager of Fenerbahce on a two-year deal.

The deal has an option for a third season and all documentation is being handled by superagent Jorge Mendes.

It will mark the 61-year-old Mourinho's first venture into the Super Lig. The Setubal, Portugal native last managed at Roma where he was dismissed in January during his third season with the Giallorossi.

The well-traveled Mourinho has previously managed at Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter, Porto and Benfica.

For his career, Mourinho teams have won eight league titles, four national cups, the Europa Conference League, two UEFA Cup/Europa League titles and two Champions League crowns. Mourinho claimed a treble with the Nerazzurri in 2010.

Nineteen-time Super Lig champions, Fenerbahce finished as runners-up to Galatasaray this past season.