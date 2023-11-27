Juventus will be without the services of Julia Grosso for the immediate future, the club announced on Monday.

The 23-year-old Canada midfielder incurred a ligament injury in her left ankle and will be out indefinitely.

The injury occurred during the team's 3-1 win over Napoli on Sunday. The Vancouver native started the match, but had to come out in the eighth minute for Ella Palis.

In her third season in Torino, Grosso has three goals in nine appearances this season, already matching her total in 2022-2023.

Internationally, Grosso has three goals in 57 appearances for the senior side. Grosso will be forced to withdraw from Canada's pair of friendlies against Australia set for Dec. 1 and Dec. 4.

The Bianconeri currently sit second in the table, three points back of leaders Roma.