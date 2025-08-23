MONTREAL - Kang Chae-Rim scored twice as the Montreal Roses beat the Calgary Wild 2-0 in Northern Super League soccer action Saturday.

The South Korean international scored just before halftime with a strike in the 45h minute, and then put Montreal up 2-0 shortly after with a 50th-minute goal.

The goals came in Kang's second game with the Roses since signing with the team on Aug. 7.

Montreal was rewarded for a span of sustained pressure when Kang fired the ball into the top corner of the Calgary goal from just outside the box to open the scoring.

Kang completed the brace when defender Stephanie Hill found her unmarked in the box, and she confidently sent the ball past Wild goaltender Stephanie Bukovec.

The win gave the Roses (8-5-4) 28 points, putting them four back of AFC Toronto for the league lead. Calgary fell to 6-9-2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2025.