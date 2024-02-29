Canada Soccer announced Kevin Blue as its new chief executive officer and general secretary on Thursday.

Blue had been serving as the chief sports officer of Golf Canada, a role he held since 2021.

Previously, Blue had served as the athletic director at the University of California at Davis and was the youngest Division I AD at the time at the age of 33.

“In Kevin, we have a transformational and results oriented leader on our team to help guide us towards a more positive future for soccer in Canada and to capture the incredible opportunities ahead," Canada Soccer president Charmaine Crooks said in a statement.

Blue will officially assume the role on March 14.

"The work ahead is substantial and we will resolutely focus on making progress, one day at a time," Blue wrote in an open letter. "Rebuilding trust in Canada Soccer and ensuring that the association is healthy — competitively, financially, and operationally — is critical if Canada is to take advantage of its upcoming opportunities domestically and on the world’s biggest stages."

Blue steps in for Alyson Walker, who stepped down from the role as she was to officially assume it in January, citing an "unforeseen personal matter."