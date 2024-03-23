LONDON (AP) — Injured Harry Kane will return to Bayern Munich after being ruled out of England's friendly against Belgium, manager Gareth Southgate said on Saturday.

Kane has not recovered from an ankle injury and the decision leave the Three Lions camp early came after he played no part in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Brazil.

“Kane will go back. He won't be fit for Tuesday,” Southgate said.

Kane has big games coming up for Bayern, with the German giant drawn to face Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals on April 9 and 17.

England suffered another potential blow when Kyle Walker was substituted because of an apparent hamstring injury early on against Brazil.

The Manchester City defender, who was captain, was taken off after 20 minutes at Wembley Stadium following treatment on the field.

“He's not sure if it's tightness. We'll know more in the next 36 hours,” Southgate said.

Walker was able to walk down the tunnel to the locker room for further treatment. He was replaced by Ezri Konsa. Harry Maguire took over as captain.

The right back is a key player for England and City and is expected to be part of manager Gareth Southgate's squad at the European Championship.

He is also part of City's team that is defending the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles.

Real Madrid-bound Endrick came off the bench to score a winner in the 80th.

