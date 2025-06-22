CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kylian Mbappe will likely return Thursday against Salzburg after being sidelined from Real Madrid’s first two Club World Cup games, according to coach Xabi Alonso.

Alonso told The Associated Press, after the team's 3-1 win over Pachuca on Sunday, that he is “looking forward to have him back. We need to go day by day."

Mbappe experienced an acute case of gastroenteritis and was discharged from the hospital Thursday.

Mbappe missed the Spanish giant’s opening game of the tournament — a surprise 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabian team Al Hilal in Miami — because of a fever.

Real Madrid academy forward Gonzalo Garcia stepped up to fill Mbappe's absence during the group stage, scoring his team's only goal against Al Hilal and also starting against Pachuca.

The French international’s debut at the Club World Cup is highly anticipated as one of the tournament’s biggest stars. Mbappe was the highest scorer for Real Madrid last season, scoring 43 goals in official appearances.

Real Madrid needs only a draw against Salzburg to guarantee advancement to the knockout rounds in their last Group H game Thursday.

