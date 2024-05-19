PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé was left out of the Paris Saint-Germain squad for the final French league game of the season against Metz on Sunday amid media reports that he spent the weekend at the Cannes film festival.

PSG has already been crowned champion for a record-extending 12th time.

The star striker, who is leaving PSG after seven seasons at the French league club, has not been included in a group of 20 players selected by coach Luis Enrique.

Asked to comment, PSG did not give a reason to explain Mbappé's absence.

Ousmane Dembélé, Vitinha, Marquinhos, Fabian Ruiz and Gianluigi Donnarumma will also sit out the trip to Metz. According to RMC Sport, Mbappé and his five teammates were granted a three-day rest by Enrique. A video posted on social media appeared to show Mbappé seated in a seaside restaurant chatting with Dembélé.

The forward, who is widely expected to join Real Madrid, is not in the list of PSG players who are unavailable because of an injury.

Mbappé is the club's all-time top goalscorer with 256 goals, including 191 in the league.

Unless Enrique decides to snub him, he will have a final occasion to play with PSG in the French Cup final on May 25 against Lyon. RMC Sport said Mbappé will resume training on Tuesday.

Mbappé won six league titles with PSG. He will finish as the league top scorer for the sixth time, and fifth outright after sharing the 2020 award with Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder.

Mbappé confirmed last week he will leave at the end of the season, having already told PSG in February.

