LONDON (AP) — Kylian Mbappé looked very impressed when he met his waxwork version at Madame Tussauds in London.

He walked through the door and his face lit up when he saw the wax statue in front of him.

“Oh, wow. I love it, amazing. A new jersey, even the new boots," Mbappé said in a video posted on X by the museum. "It's a big honor, it's a big achievement for me, a big honor to be part of the big Madame Tussauds family."

Mbappé then examined it in great detail and posed with his arm around the statue.

“Thank you to everybody for all the work, because it's a perfect job and I'm really happy with the results,” Mbappé said. "That's me.”

The France superstar's statue shows him in a France away jersey and in his trademark pose with his arms folded. It will be unveiled to the public on April 4.

The museum was founded in London in 1835 by the French wax sculptor Marie Tussaud.

Mbappé already has a wax statue on display at the Musée Grévin in Paris.

