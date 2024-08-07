Marco Reus is headed to Major League Soccer.

Fabrizio Romano reports the former Germany winger has agreed to a deal through December of 2025 with the LA Galaxy.

Romano notes that the 35-year-old who departed boyhood club Borussia Dortmund last spring will travel to the US for a medical in the coming days.

A native of Dortmund, Reus came up through the BVB academy before making his professional debut with 2. Bundesliga side Rot Weiss Ahlen in 2007. He returned to the top flight with Borussia Monchengladbach in 2009. Following three seasons with Gladbach, Reus returned to Dortmund in 2012 and would spend 12 seasons with the club, scoring 120 goals in 294 league matches.

Internationally, Reus was capped 48 times by Germany from 2011 to 2021.