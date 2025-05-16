Greg Vanney might be in the midst of a trying stretch, but he now has some security for his future.

The LA Galaxy have signed their manager to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Friday.

The Athletic's Paul Tenorio reports the extension is for three years and it will make Vanney one of Major League Soccer's highest-paid gaffers.

The signing comes with the defending MLS Cup champions in the middle of a dreadful start to the season. The Galaxy is winless in their first 13 matches, marking the worst start to a season in team history.

“Greg is one of the most respected and successful coaches in MLS history, and we are excited to be continuing under his leadership,” Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz said in a statement. “While this season’s results haven’t reflected our standards, this was a decision made following our 2024 MLS Cup victory and we remain confident in the project we are building with Greg, and we have a clear path forward to returning to an MLS champion level. Greg’s commitment to development, culture, and high standards is unwavering.”

A native of South Boston, VA, the 50-year-old Vanney is in his fifth season at the helm of the Galaxy. Prior to that, he spent parts of six seasons as the manager of Toronto FC. With the Reds, Vanney claimed a treble in 2017, winning the MLS Cup, Canadian Championship and Supporters' Shield. He was named MLS Coach of the Year in 2017.

Vanney's 141 regular-season victories are eighth-most in league history.

A defender in his playing days, Vanney had a 13-year pro career that included two stints with the Galaxy, who took him with the 17th overall selection of the 1996 MLS College Draft out of UCLA. He would also go on to suit up for FC Dallas, Colorado Rapids and DC United. Vanney also spent four seasons in France with Ligue 1 side Bastia from 2001 to 2005.

Internationally, Vanney was capped 37 times by the United States.