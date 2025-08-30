VANCOUVER - Latifah Abdu got her wish granted.

Vancouver Rise FC announced it had reached a transfer agreement for the 23-year-old Canadian forward Saturday.

Abdu had requested a contract release from Montreal Roses FC "to continue her career in an environment better suited to her personal goals and playing style," the team said in a release on Aug. 20.

Montreal had informed Abdu of its intention to exercise the option in her contract for the 2026 season before the request.

Abdu is third in the Northern Super League in scoring with six goals in 16 matches.

Entering Saturday, Vancouver was fourth in the six-team league, just two points behind Montreal and Ottawa, and six points back of Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2025.