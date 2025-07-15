HALIFAX - Lauren Rowe's goal in the 79th minute snapped a scoreless tie and lifted the visiting AFC Toronto to a 1-0 Northern Super League victory over the Halifax Tides on Tuesday at Wanderers Grounds.

Eight minutes earlier Toronto's Victoria Pickett drilled a shot off the goalpost as the first-place visitors applied pressure on the last-place hosts.

Toronto, which had 17 shot attempts compared to 11 for Halifax, finished with four on-target shots. They improved to eights wins, three losses and one draw for 25 points. The visitors became the first NSL team to five win straight matches.

“It (the goal) honestly didn’t feel real at first — being away, I didn’t hear much of a cheer, but when my teammates came over to celebrate, it hit me. It was such a special moment," said Rowe.

The Tides, who also had four on-target shots, received two of the match's four yellow cards and slipped to three wins, seven losses and one draw for 10 points.

“We played against a very organized and motivated team in front of a great home crowd,” said Toronto head coach Marko Milanovic. “We knew it was going to be a tough game, but I’m proud of how we stayed patient and kept doing the right things. Even when the goals didn’t come early, we trusted the process and we got rewarded for it.”

Toronto goalkeeper Sofia Manner recorded the clean sheet. Midfielder Nikki Small added an assist, moving her into a tie for the NSL lead with five helpers.

Attendance was announced as 4,051.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2025.