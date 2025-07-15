HALIFAX - Lauren Rowe's goal in the 79th minute snapped a scoreless tie and lifted the visiting AFC Toronto to a 1-0 Northern Super League victory over the Halifax Tides on Tuesday at Wanderers Grounds.

Eight minutes earlier Toronto's Victoria Pickett drilled a shot off the goalpost as the first-place visitors applied pressure on the last-place hosts.

Toronto, which had 17 shot attempts compared to 11 for Halifax, finished with four on-target shots. They improved to eights wins, three losses and one draw for 25 points.

The Tides, who also had four on-target shots, received two of the match's four yellow cards and slipped to three wins, seven losses and one draw for 10 points.

Toronto goalkeeper Sofia Manner recorded the clean sheet.

UP NEXT

AFC Toronto: Hosts the Montreal Roses on Friday.

Halifax Tides: Host the Vancouver Rise on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2025.