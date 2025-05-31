WINNIPEG - Adriana Leon scored twice in a 4-1 win over Haiti in a friendly on Saturday, sending longtime Canadian midfielder Desiree Scott off in victorious, celebratory fashion.

The 37-year-old Scott took to the international pitch for the last time — her 188th cap — in her hometown.

Scott entered the field at Princess Auto Stadium after the rest of her team had taken their position to a rousing, standing ovation. In a pre-game ceremony, the Winnipeg native was presented with a bouquet of flowers and custom-framed jersey with her No. 11.

A message on the scoreboard read: “FROM THE HEART OF WINNIPEG TO THE WORLD STAGE.”

A video of Scott’s highlights and her words of appreciation was then shown. It finished with her saying, “We just wanted to make our people proud.”

Known as ‘The Destroyer,’ Scott won gold at the 2020 Olympics, after Olympic bronze in 2016 and 2012 — one of only three players, including Christine Sinclair and Sophie Schmidt, to win three straight Olympic medals.

The five-foot-three dynamo was appointed to the Order of Manitoba in 2022. The 2012 team was inducted into the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame in 2019.

Scott helped Canada win the CONCACAF championship in 2010, represented Canada at three World Cups (2011, 2015 in Canada, and 2019), and won Pan Am Gold in 2011.

Before the match, Canada coach Casey Strong — who missed Saturday’s game for personal reasons — dedicated it to Scott’s legacy.

Canada, ranked No. 7 in the world, responded by dominating the first half on the way to a 4-1 victory over the 51st-ranked Haitians before 9,211 in attendance.

Leon scored the first of her two goals in the seventh minute, converting a long cross from forward Janine Sonis.

Leon then scored in the ninth minute after taking a nifty pass from Sonis and firing a shot past Haiti goalkeeper Kaina Cesar Pietrus.

Canada opened the second half by taking a 3-0 lead. Defender Shelina Zadorsky converted a pass from Sonis in the 50th minute.

Haiti then replied in the 52nd minute on a goal by forward Batcheba Louis.

Sonis then registered her fourth assist of the match when she sent a cross to Olivia Smith, who headed the ball into the net in the 90th minute.

Scott, who was subbed out to more applause in the 55th minute, played her final international match on the same campus where she set records for most career points (56) and assists (31) for the University of Manitoba Bisons.

She was named Canada West Rookie of the Year in 2005, a two-time conference all-star and an All-Canadian in 2009. Scott was inducted into the Canada West Hall of Fame in 2019.

Scott had expected about 200 friends and family to attend the match.

Canada will host Haiti in a second friendly in Montreal on June 3.

Meanwhile, Scott will continue to play club football for Ottawa Rapid FC of the Northern Super League.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2025.